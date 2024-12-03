Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

