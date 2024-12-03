Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.0 days.

OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $2,285.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,255.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,275.29. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $1,948.76 and a one year high of $2,688.36.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

