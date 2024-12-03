Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $2,285.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,255.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,275.29. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $1,948.76 and a one year high of $2,688.36.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
