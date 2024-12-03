Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.6846 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 116.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

