Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $116.20 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.