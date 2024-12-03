IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 368.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,564 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

