ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,954,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,039,245.63. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00.

ICUI stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,650,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

