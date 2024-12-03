IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 35.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

