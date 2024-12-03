Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

