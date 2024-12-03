Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,548 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,824 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 815,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,828,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

