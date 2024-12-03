Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,222,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,898,380.40. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35.

RNGR stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Ranger Energy Services last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $125,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

