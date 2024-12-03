Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells 18,248 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $603,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,014.82. This trade represents a 21.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNDR stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

