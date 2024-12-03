Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $416,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.