iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Decreased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.