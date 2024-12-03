iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $187,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.