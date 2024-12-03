iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $187,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.