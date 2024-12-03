iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

