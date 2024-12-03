James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $1,333,670.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,236,300.00.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.2 %
Altair Engineering stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $113.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
