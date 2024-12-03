James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $1,333,670.00.

On Monday, September 30th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,236,300.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $113.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 52.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the software’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,358,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

