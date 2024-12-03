Jeff A. Zadoks Sells 28,969 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. This trade represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Post stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

