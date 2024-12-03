John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 139,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.