KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,911.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

