Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $30.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maria Angelidis-Smith acquired 18,512 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $507,599.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,599.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,045 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 99.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,549.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 388.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 436.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Down 11.4 %

Lemonade stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

