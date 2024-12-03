LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Sells $565,500.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,447 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,330.38. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,830,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 638,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after buying an additional 729,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.