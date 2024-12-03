LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Sells $565,500.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,447 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,330.38. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
