LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.87.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.