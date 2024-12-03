Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4,498.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

