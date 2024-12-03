MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells $931,200.00 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,822,087.52. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $39,208.05.
- On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $248,063.52.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00.
MeridianLink Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MLNK opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.
Institutional Trading of MeridianLink
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 342.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MeridianLink by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at about $8,598,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $5,377,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
