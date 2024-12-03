Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,772 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $9,154,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,848.66. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

