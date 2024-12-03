National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 36.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 307.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.