Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $244.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

