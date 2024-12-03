Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $167,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,941,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,572,896. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $237.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.