Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Craig Howard Hoskins Sells 20,496 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,043,293,000 after buying an additional 2,773,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after buying an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $202,803,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

