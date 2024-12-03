Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.