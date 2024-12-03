Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of PCOR opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,905. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

