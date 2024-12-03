Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 113.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

