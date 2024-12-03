Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,145 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 333.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 421,057 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 189,632 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 64.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 2.1 %

FMX stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

