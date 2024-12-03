Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 639.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of -209.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Further Reading

