Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.