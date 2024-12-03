Quantbot Technologies LP Has $582,000 Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

TRIN stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown bought 19,350 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $253,872.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 722,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 964,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,919,100.48. The trade was a 0.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,702 shares of company stock worth $392,696. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

