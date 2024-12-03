Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

