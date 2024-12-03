Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 16,388 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Allstate by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

