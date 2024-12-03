Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $666,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

