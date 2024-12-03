Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

