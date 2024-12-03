Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

