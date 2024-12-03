Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after buying an additional 994,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after acquiring an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,520.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 116,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $233.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.46. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $127.68 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.