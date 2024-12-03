RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $3,260,764.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,053 shares in the company, valued at $92,021,638.56. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,839,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RBC opened at $335.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.36 and a 12 month high of $343.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

