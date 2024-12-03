Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Reliance were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Reliance Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RS opened at $319.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total value of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This represents a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.