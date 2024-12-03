Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider David Taylor Lauber Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.