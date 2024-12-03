Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 7.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.