Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Declines By 13.8%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

