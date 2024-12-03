Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declines By 5.6%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FXNC opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. First National has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.49.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First National had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First National will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First National in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First National by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First National by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in First National by 41.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

