Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Drops By 13.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

KRP opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 321.57%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,141.24. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $96,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 260,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 440,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

