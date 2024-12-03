Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 41.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 36.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,691. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

